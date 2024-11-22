Amazon launches Baileys for £10 in supermarket-busting Black Friday deal

Baileys | Amazon

The best early alcohol deal of the early Black Friday sale is a £10 bottle of Baileys from Amazon

Black Friday may be closely associated with cheap televisions and other household technology but the best deal of 2024 may be a simple £10 bottle of alcohol.

Baileys is the quintessential Christmas drink and every year UK supermarkets drastically reduce the price of a bottle of Baileys in time for the festive season. Sainsburys and Morrisons often price the creamy liquor at just £10 in the sale and bottles will quickly disappear from the shelves.

Amazon has joined the traditional bricks and mortar supermarkets this year by price matching the sales. A 70cl bottle of Baileys is now priced at just £10 in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

The £10 bottle deal is not the only one that could tempt Baileys fans. The drink is famously used to create a ‘baby Guinness’ when mixed with Tia Maria, a shot or cocktail that resembles a tiny glass of the black stuff.

Tia Maria is also reduced to just £13 in the Black Friday sale but there is another option. A drink described as ‘baby Guinness in a bottle’ is also available to buy. The viral sensation has a dual pour function to allow the coffee chocolate liquor and the cream liquor to mix properly and create the perfect Irish coffee.

The bottle has been a massive hit on social media site TikTok and is on sale on Amazon for £21. You can buy it here.

Black Friday in 2024 takes place on Friday 29 November this year. However, the once one-day event now stretches for over a week as brands try to make the most of the busiest shopping period of the year.

Amazon, which has become synonymous with Black Friday sales, launched its discounts eight days early with over 18,000 items reduced, as well as discounts on its Warehouse and Outlet sections. The deals range from cheap Fire Sticks and TVs to fashion and beauty product discounts.