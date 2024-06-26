Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has picked out some of the best bargains on Amazon today

Amazon's Daily Deals page can be a treasure trove of savings - but it can be a bit overwhelming to wade through it all.

From shoes to smartphones, the discounts on some products can be up to 90%, but popular items tend to see smaller savings.

That said, if you spend long enough poring over the pages there are some startling deals to be had, on some of the most sought-after items out there.

Amazon's daily deals have a huge range of tech products

Fancy some air conditioning, for example? You can snap a portable unit up on the daily deals page for less than £200. How about a Samsung Galaxy smartwatch? We've found one at half price.

Here are some of the best deals our technology writer Gareth Butterfield has spotted today.

Was: £150, now: £69 - saving: 54%

The Nespresso Vertuo | Amazon

Nespresso's pod system makes for a compact coffee machine that can create countless combinations of flavours.

This is one of the brand's latest machines and it comes with a "welcome set" including 12 capsules, offering a tasting tour of the different coffee styles available.

Usually priced at £150, this daily deal brings the Nespresso Vertuo Next down to just £69, which is a saving of 54%. Tempting.

Was: £219.99, now: £178.49 - saving: 19%

The Homcom air conditioning unit | Amazon

If you're feeling a bit stifled in this current hot weather spell, maybe it's time to invest in a portable air conditioner. I've owned one for three years now, and I don't know how I coped without one.

This model, by Homcom, puts out 8,000 BTU - which stands for "British Thermal Units" - and that's enough to chill down a bedroom or a living room, as long as it's not too big.

Units like this also clear the air with a dehumidifying function, cutting out that sticky humidity - you'll just need to ensure you have a window to run the vent hose out of, otherwise it will have very little effect.

Was: £219.99, now: £70 - saving: 68%

The Oral B Smart 6 | Amazon

A huge saving on this top-spec toothbrush from Oral-B. And who wouldn't want to smarten up their smile with app-based brushing?

The clever smart system uses a pressure sensor to monitor the way you're brushing your teeth, and the app gives you feedback every time. That way you can tailor its five modes to your brushing routine.

The lights at the top of the handle have customisable colours, which is a nice touch, and I do like the battery meter, which gives you a clear indication of when it will next need to be charged up.

Was: £179.99, now: £129.99 - saving: 28%

Anker's Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank | Amazon

I absolutely love Anker's power banks. They're just the best way to keep all my tech topped up, especially when I'm out and about.

This monster unit has one of the biggest battery capacities out there, and it can recharge a smartphone several times over, or even keep a laptop powered.

It also connects up to an app, which gives you live input and output data, and it also helps you to locate it if you ever lose it.

Yes, £129.99 is still a lot of money for a power bank, but it's a very good deal for one of the best devices out there.

Was: £199, now: £99 - saving 50%

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 | Amazon

One of the best Wear OS-enabled watches out there can be had for half price thanks to this daily deal from Amazon.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is a compact and elegant smartwatch that packs in all the usual Google features, including some of the trick health and fitness apps.

It even has a BioActive Sensor which monitors your body composition, so you can keep track of your vital signs while scrolling through your Spotify playlists.