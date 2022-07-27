Woman to Woman announce UK tour this autumn

By Christine Emelone
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 12:21 pm
Updated Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 12:56 pm

Individually they’re icons of music, together they’re one of the strongest female fusions ever seen on the global music stage.

Now, following the incredible success of their Woman To Woman tour & album of 2018, Beverley Craven, Judie Tzuke & Julia Fordham, are back together to announce a new tour for 2022, along with the exciting news that acclaimed British singer/songwriter, Rumer will be joining them.

In addition to these new live shows, our stars will also unveil a brand new single ‘Humankind on August 95th 2022, an environmental rock/pop anthem with a sobering and thought-provoking video, which highlights the devastating effect of human behaviour on our planet. 

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter

“When Jude played us the demo on her phone both Jules and I were struck by how this beautiful song could carry such a powerful message," says Beverley Craven.

As the pandemic enforced a global hiatus of live performances, close friends, Beverley Craven, Judie Tzuke and Julia Fordham knew that as soon as they could get back together, a new Woman To Woman UK tour would be their priority.

New to the circle of melodic friendship is a special guest with BRIT nominated, Rumer, who gelled instantly with Beverley Craven when they met at a charity event. Now the fab four hit the road once again, bringing their unique show to 18 venues across the UK.

Fans can expect everything that wowed them during the previous tour, with the addition of Rumer (plus other special guests), at the following newly-announced Woman To Woman UK tour dates for autumn 2022;

Woman to Woman UK tour dates

October

20 Sunderland - The Fire Station

22 York - Barbican

23 Perth - Concert Hall

28 Shrewsbury - Theatre Severn

29 Buxton - Opera House

November

03 Bexhill - De La Warr Pavilion

04 Guildford - G Live

05 Bournemouth - Pavilion

08 Aylesbury - Waterside Theatre

10 Cheltenham - Town Hall

11 Cardiff - St David's Hall

12 London - Alexandra Palace

17 Manchester - Bridgewater Hal

19 Northampton – Derngate

21 Liverpool - Philharmonic Hall24 Birmingham – Town Hall

25 Basingstoke – Anvil

26 Cambridge - Corn Exchange

Tickets for all shows on-sale now via https://www.seetickets.com/tour/woman-to-woman