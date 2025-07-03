Tennis fan spotted dipping traditional strawberries into Dominos garlic and herd dip in the queue at Wimbledon | Will Ireland/PinPep

A Wimbledon fan was spotted causing a stir at the London tournament - by ditching classic cream for Garlic & Herb Dip on their strawberries.

The bold tennis enthusiast turned heads in the Wimbledon queue - by dipping the much-loved strawberries into a tub of Domino’s dip.

Clara Jennings, 29, from Guildford, confused fellow spectators as she tucked into the unusual combo while lining up to get into the global tennis tournament.

She said: “Everyone does cream - I wanted something different. Sweet, savoury, and a little bit weird… but it works!

“I brought it as a bit of a laugh, but honestly, people loved it. I think I’ve started something.”

Reactions ranged from horrified to curious, with some even asking for a taste.

One fellow tennis fan said: "I had to double take when I saw it, but I think it's pretty gross.

“Strawberries and cream are a match made in heaven - this dip should be reserved for pizza, and only pizza.”

Reactions ranged from horrified to curious, with some even asking for a taste | Will Ireland/PinPep

But Jennifer Holmes, from London disagreed, saying: "I'm all for the sweet and savoury mix - someone has to start the trend, take peanut butter and jelly for example, that started with confusion but then went on to take the world by storm."

Wimbledon is reported to get through more than 1.9 million strawberries every year, as fans flock from around the globe for the beloved snack.

This equates to a staggering 200,000 portions enjoyed each year during the Championships.

They’re drizzled in more than 7,000 litres of cream, although that number may drop slightly, if the bizarre Garlic & Herb Dip trend catches on.

The price for a portion of strawberries and cream has remained the same since 2010 - at just £2.50 for a serving.

One thing that has changed in recent years, is a plant-based cream for vegans, made available at certain outlets around the facility.

A spokesperson for Domino’s, said: “When this popped up on our Instagram, it was the first time we've seen someone enjoying our dip with strawberries!

“How people enjoy our Garlic & Herb Dip is up to them - after all, lots of strange combinations were only strange until someone tried them.

“Perhaps next year we’ll see raspberries dipped into BBQ Sauce, or bananas drizzled with Honey and Mustard.

“Brits are renowned for their sense of individualism, and there’s nothing more British than Wimbledon, so keep your eyes peeled.”