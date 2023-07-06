A child has died after a Land Rover crashed into a primary school in Wimbledon. Emergency services were called to Camp Road in southwest London after a car crashed into the building shortly after 10am on Thursday (July 6).

Seven children and two adults were confirmed to be injured by police following the incident. It is understood a prize-giving may have been taking place at the time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police have described the event, which took place at The Study Preparatory School, as a “serious collision”. Up to 20 ambulances, air ambulances and firefighters attended the scene.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. A black and gold Land Rover Defender remains at the scene.

Most Popular

The child’s death was confirmed by Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland, local police commander for southwest London. She said: “This is tragic news and our thoughts are with the girl’s family and friends, and everyone affected today.

“We remain at the scene and are continuing our investigation into the full circumstances of the incident.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Metropolitan Police have ruled out speculation that the crash was ‘terror’ related but have confirmed an ‘investigation is under way’.

Police and emergency services attend the scene of a car crash at The Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon

Located on Wimbledon Common, the independent girls school is just miles away from where the Wimbledon Championships is currently being held. Those who attend the school are aged four to 11.

It is understood the Land Rover hit the area of the school housing younger girls, aged four to eight.

The MP for Wimbledon, Stephen Hammond, has told BBC News: “Extraordinarily distressing and tragic incident on the last day of term… there has actually been a major incident declared. The air ambulance, the ambulance, the fire services, and the police are all in attendance.

Advertisement

Advertisement