He is a name who has been a near ever-present in music for decades. Bursting onto our screens by winning the first ever Pop Idol in 2002, Will Young is going from strength to strength.

In 2024, he will release his ninth studio album titled Light It Up. Not only this, he has today announced the first single of this upcoming record as well as a huge 49-date tour that will take Will to all corners of the country.

His career is one that has seen him remain as one of the more instantly recognisable names in music.

“It’s always great to get new music out there,” Will said. “It’s a good feeling, and there’s always still a bit of a buzz. I think also because this album is quite different from what I’ve done before. I’ve had a lot of fun making it.”

Falling Deep is the first single to be released on the new album, and Will was specific in why this track was chosen as the first for fans to get a taste of.

“I’m remembering my roots of pop and completely welcoming it. The song immediately made my mind go to the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. I wanted the fun and nostalgia of that time but to modernise it, and I’m so proud of the result.

“It’s quite pop in all honesty. I think it’s fun, and I can’t wait for people to hear it. The next song after it is even more upbeat. I picked this song to be the single essentially because I just think it fits. It made sense to have it as the first song for people to listen to.”

The song is one of six from the album that will have its own music video, and Will explained how he had a certain pan in mind for the people he wanted in the video with him.

“I wanted to work with dancers my age as I think sometimes there can be such a focus on youth in the dance world for all performers, and older performers come with such grace and wisdom. It was a fantastic day working with people my age. We all knew what a Nintendo Gameboy was and I think especially women can be overlooked as they age, so it felt very important to work with men and women for the project”.

Will Young has a big 2024 planned (Photo: Jamie Noise 2024)

Touring is something that is nothing new to Will, having ventured out on plenty over the years. This up and coming tour will see him on the road for three months, and he admitted what the hardest thing about touring is.

“When I’m out on the road, the hardest thing is missing my dogs. I’d love to take them with me, maybe in a campervan, but I just think it would be too much for them. One is a bit big and one is quite old, I think it would be too much for them.

“I love touring though, it’s great to get out and play live. With this tour, I specifically tried to make sure I didn’t play the big venues. That’s why I’m playing at smaller venues but a lot more of them. People usually need to go to big cities to see shows, and I thought ‘why don’t I go to them?’”

The plan of playing more, smaller venues is one that comes from Will’s last tour.

“People still want to go to gigs, which is good. My last tour was in smaller venues and people were able to ask questions, it was engaging and I remember thinking then that it’s something I wanted to do again.”

Over the years, Will doesn’t believe that gig culture has changed too much- but one aspect in particular was mentioned by the singer.

“I did think that there was a whole issue with people having their phones out, but I think it’s become slightly better now. It was always a bit annoying when you’re on stage and you look out at a sea of phones. I think the most annoying part is when people have the band as a backdrop and they take selfies.

“The biggest change has been the way music is streamed. It's all about streaming now. I don’t like this, I still buy CDs and I guess there is a positive way to go in that the sales of CDs and I believe vinyl are on the rise again.”

Will Young in the video for 'Falling Deep'

How to get tickets to see Will Young this autumn

