Speaking on Loose Women this week, Whoopi Goldberg offered desperate fans a much needed update on the highly anticipated Sister Act 3. The actor and comedian appeared in a special interview with panellist Judi Love on Friday (January 6), revealing a sequel hinges on co-star Maggie Smith.

The 67-year-old was there talking about her new film Till which is based on the true story of the racist killing of 14-year-old Emmett Till in the US in 1955.

However, it’s rare for Goldberg to do an interview without being asked about the long-rumoured, third film in the Sister Act series and whether there have been any new developments in its production.

The multi-award winner confirmed she has seen the script, but said the search for a director for the project was ongoing. She said: “I’m liking the script, you know we’re all going to do whatever we have to do. I’m trying to secure a director!”

There has been a lot of chatter about the potential third film since Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit released in 1993. In 2020, Goldberg told James Corden she and the team were “working diligently” to ensure another film was made.

In the first two original films, Goldberg played Deloris Van Cartier, a singer who is forced into a witness protection programme in a convent and takes on the invented persona of Sister Mary Clarence.

When asked about the film, Whoopi Goldberg revealed an essential part of whether or not the movie gets made is dependent on whether co-star Maggie Smith is willing to take part in the film.

In the interview she said: “You know, one of the things that I want to make sure I do while I’m here is… I want to let Maggie Smith know that I’m holding the part of Mother Superior for you. Because I just can’t do it with anybody but you.”

