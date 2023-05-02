New Which? research has found that the average running costs for home appliances has risen by almost 60% over the past year and a half. The consumer champion investigated the running costs of a range of different appliances between October 2021 and April 2023.

As part of the research, Which? looked at some of the most popular sizes and types of appliances. The featured household staples that were included were washing machines, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridge freezers, TV’s and ovens.

During a period of 18 months Which? found that home appliance running costs had increased by 58%. One of the biggest differences in running cost was from the fridge freezer.

According to the consumer choice company, the average integrated fridge freezer's running costs have risen more than double. Other larger laundry or kitchen appliances have also faced increases to their average running costs.

We break down the rises in running costs of other household appliances that Which has noted.

Which? research uncovers rise in average household appliance running costs

Fridge freezer - Running cost rose from £62.19 in October 2021 to £139.90 as of May 1 2023.

Dishwasher - Running cost rose from £60 in October 2021 to £94.86 in April 2023.

Washing machine - Running cost rose from £49 in October 2021 to £77.47 in April 2023.

Built-in oven - Running cost rose from £48.71 in October 2021 to £77.02 in April 2023.

Heat pump tumble dryer - Running cost rose from £43.95 in October 2021 to £69.49 in April 2023.