WhatsApp has finally rolled out its long-awaited message editing feature to all iPhone users so you can quickly fix your typos before anyone notices. The feature, which is among WhatsApp’s most requested by users, is now available in its latest version that users can update in their App store.

The new feature, which was first announced by Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg on May 22, allows users to fix their typos up to 15 minutes after their messages are sent. Both iPhone and Android owners were told that it might take several weeks for the feature to be introduced to their devices.

In the latest update on Thursday (June 29), WhatsApp says: “You can now edit messages up to 15 minutes after sending. Long press a message and choose ‘Edit’ to get started.” This feature will roll out over the coming weeks.

According to WhatsApp Beta Info , the edit action appears within the message menu and it allows users to edit text messages. In order to maintain the integrity of conversations, users can edit a message within 15 minutes of sending it.

It says: “If you want to find out if this feature is available for your account, you will need to test this feature with a recently sent message. In addition, it is currently not possible to edit a message that has been sent from a different device. Note that this may be a wider rollout, so some users on certain previous updates may be able to get the same feature starting today.

“Users will love correcting mistakes in a sent message by using this feature. Sometimes, while typing quickly or due to autocorrect, we may send a message with typos or incorrect information.

“With the editing feature, users can quickly rectify these errors without the need for additional clarification or follow-up messages. It’s also worth noting that WhatsApp is planning to improve the message editing feature to further provide users with a better experience while using the application.”

With the latest update, users also have the freedom to make an unlimited number of edits without having the recipients know if you’ve done so despite the re-jigged message saying ‘edited’ at the bottom of it.

WhatsApp has rolled out its long-awaited message editing feature to all iPhone users. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)