People who are subscribed to popular streaming service Amazon Prime are in for a treat with September set to be one of the biggest months for additions.

After the great success of the recent Arsenal: All or Nothing series, there’s no time to rest as a plethora of new shows and movies are set to come to the streaming service next month.

One of the most anticipated shows is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, as well as the classic Friday Night Lights also set to be added to Amazon Prime.

Another addition is the 2015 documentary regarding Cristiano Ronaldo, where fans can get an intimate look into his life seven years ago, when he was six years into his career at Real Madrid.

Featured shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime next month

Friday Night Lights

A five season high school drama of an underfunded football team that overcomes racism and more. They fight through the struggles to win the match every Friday night.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

This show is one of the most expensive shows ever made.

It’s Amazon’s prequel series to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit is set thousands of years before the events of those stories and explores the events that led to Sauron’s rise, the last alliance between Elves and Men.

The Adjustment Bureau

This 2011 drama starring Matt Damon is the story of a politician on the verge of winning a seat in the US Senate

He falls in love with Elise, a ballet dancer. However, a mysterious group of men conspire to keep them apart.

Ronaldo

When this was released, Cristiano Ronaldo had won two Champions Leagues, multiple league titles and Ballon d’Ors.

This 92 minute documentary follows the life and career of the Portuguese professional footballer.

How to sign up to Amazon Prime

You can sign up to amazon prime online , and can pay monthly or annually.

In the UK, Amazon Prime costs £95 for the year or £7.99, after an initial 30 day trial and students can get six months free before paying the regular monthly or annual cost.

Amazon Prime TV comes with great perks too such as music streaming and free, next day delivery when you order items off of Amazon .

TV Shows coming to Amazon Prime in September 2022

September 1

American Ninja Warrior S12-13 (2022)

Friday Night Lights S1-S5 (2007)

Texicanas (2019)

WAGS Miami S1-S2 (2022)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

September 15

Thursday Night Football

23 September

September Mornings, Season 2 (2022)

September 30

Un Extraño Enemigo S2 (2022)

Movies coming to Amazon Prime in September 2022

September 1

21 Grams (2004)

23:59 (2011)

A Family Thing (1996)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)

American Beauty (1999)

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Apartment 143 (2012)

Autumn in New York (2000)

Bad Influence (1990)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Sunday (1977)

Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

The Clan (2015)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Crazy Heart (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Dilemma (2011)

Dust 2 Glory (2017)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Europa Report (2013)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Fight Club (1999)

Frontera (2014)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hard Eight (1997)

He Got Game (1998)

Heartburn (1986)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

I’m Still Here (2010)

In Time (2011)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Intersection (1994)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Juan of the Dead (2012)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Let the Right One In (2008)

The Lifeguard (2013)

Love Story (1970)

Loving Pablo (2018)

Mandrill (2009)

The Mod Squad (1999)

Moonlight & Valentino (1995)

Mother! (2017)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

Mr. Baseball (1992)

My Beautiful Laundrette (1986)

Night Falls on Manhattan (1997)

Open Water (2003)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Package (1989)

Pulse (2005)

The Recruit (2003)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

Rings (2017)

Role Models (2008)

Role Models Unrated (2008)

Ronaldo (2015)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Roxanne (1987)

The Sacrament (2013)

Save The Last Dance (2001)

Shattered (2022)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Sin Nombre (2009)

Skyfall (2012)

Staying Alive (1983)

Superstar (1999)

Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)

The Transporter (2002)

Trollhunter (2011)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

Wanted (2008)

War of The Worlds (2005)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

We’re No Angels (1955)

Wild Bill (1995)

The Young Victoria (2010)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

September 7

He Is Psychometric (2019)

Prison Playbook (2017)

Reply 1988 (2015)

Reply 1994 (2013)

Search: WWW (2019)

Signal (2016)

The Crowned Clown (2019)

September 9

Aline (2022)

Flight/Risk (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)

September 16

Dog (2022)

Firebird (2022)

Goodnight Mommy (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)

The Outfit (2022)

September 19

Heatwave (2022)

September 21

Prisma (2022)

September 23

Firestarter (2022)

Memory (2022)

September 27

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

September 30

My Best Friend’s Exorcism (2022)

Jungle (2022)

Un Extraño Enemigo S2 (2022)

Ambulance (2022)