It’s more bad news for Wetherspoons fans as the popular pub chain has axed two more of its branches in the UK and earmarked dozens more for closure. Last year, it was announced that they planned to close 32 pubs.

In 2023 alone, Wetherspoons has shut 29 pubs so far and 22 more are at risk of getting the axe. According to The Sun, the pub chain will edge closer to the closure of 32 as two have been confirmed to close their doors for good.

The Saltoun Inn, located in Fraserburgh, Scotland, shut for good on July 30 with the Bankers Draft in Eltham, London, to suffer the same fate, and is set to close on August 20. Wetherspoons currently have 827 pubs across the UK.

Alongside all these to close, The Nightjar, a popular Wetherspoons in Ferndown, Bournemouth is also set to close this September and will not renew its lease. The pubs which have already closed were smaller, older, or have a second Wetherspoons fairly close by, the company said in a trading update published in July.

Despite all the doom and gloom surrounding the closures, it’s not all bad news as Wetherspoons has opened three new branches in 2023. Here is the full list of 13 Wetherspoons pubs that are currently under offer and at risk of closure, according to The Sun.