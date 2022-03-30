Wetherspoon revamps menu adding 14 new items - including KFC-style chicken dishes

Wetherspoon has spiced up its menu adding 14 new items this week with chicken, curry and vegetarian dishes to choose from.

The new dishes will be added to its pub menus nationwide on Wednesday 30 March.

The array of new meals will be well-received by KFC fans as four new boneless chicken dishes will be available to order.

Here’s all the new dishes that will be added to Wetherspoon menus across the UK.

What new dishes are being added to Wetherspoon menus?

The first basket option includes three southern-fried chicken strips and five chicken breast bites.

You will also be able to order a basket of five southern-fried chicken strips, or a basket of ten chicken breast bites.

A new vegetarian option will be available as well, with a basket of eight Quorn “no chicken” nuggets being added to the menu.

Each basket will be served with either a BBQ, sweet chilli, JD honey glaze, or sticky soy sauce.

You will also get coleslaw and a choice of chips or rice.

A new char-grilled chicken dish with chicken gravy is also being added to the menu - it comes with the option of mashed potato, chips or a jacket potato.

Curry Club will see three new dishes being added to the range including chicken korma, sweet potato curry, and chicken vindaloo.

There will also be two new side dishes to choose from - an onion bhaji and vegetable samosa.

Steak Club will also have two new options on the menu.

You will be able to pick from a five-ounce or ten-ounce gammon steak served with egg, peas, a mushroom, half a tomato and the choice of chips or a jacket potato.

For its breakfast menu, Wetherspoons is adding a fruit salad alongside a small pancakes dish, which can both be ordered as desserts too.

Full list of new dishes

New chicken dishes

Three southern-fried chicken strips and five chicken breast bites basket

Five southern-fried chicken strips basket

Ten chicken breast bites basket

Eight Quorn “no chicken” nuggets basket

Char-grilled chicken with chicken gravy, coleslaw and chips or rice

New Curry Club dishes

Chicken korma

Sweet potato curry

Chicken vindaloo

Onion bhaji

Vegetable samosa

New Steak Club dishes

Five-ounce steak served with egg, peas, a mushroom, half a tomato and chips or jacket potato

Ten-ounce steak served with egg, peas, a mushroom, half a tomato and chips or jacket potato

New breakfast dishes

Fruit salad

Small pancakes

Wetherspoons has around 900 pubs across the UK.

You can use its online finder tool to locate your nearest pub by entering your postcode.