Watch: Volunteers knitted a life-sized tank to commemorate 80 years since the D-Day landings
Dedicated volunteers are seen in the video, putting some of the final touches on their gigantic ‘yarnbomb’ which was modelled on a Churchill AVRE tank. Take a look at the stunning 24ft x 7ft creation - which is covered in the olive green squares that the volunteers knitted.
Speaking on camera, organiser Stuart Martin, 67, says knitters from the Ripon Community Poppy Project originally planned to create a smaller, scaled down model but changed their mind. He said: "We wanted to do something that will bring attention and extra footfall into our city to try and help businesses. So then we came up with the idea of the knitted tank.”
The tank is currently being stored at the Claro army barracks in Ripon, North Yorks,. but will be displayed at various outdoor locations in the city from April 30. He added: "It's also about D Day because we wouldn't have the freedom that we've got today, if those guys didn't do what they did."