Footage shows the moment a driver leapt out of a moving Mercedes and “snapped” his ankle after a 13-minute police chase that hit speeds of up to 100mph.

Darren Welsh went through red lights, failed to give way and travelled on the wrong side of the road during the pursuit in Sunderland. The 47-year-old said he “panicked” and thought he was being targeted by “organised offenders” who’d attacked him before.

Darren Welsh.

