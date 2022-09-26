Tesco has issued an urgent product recall concerning a milk-free chocolate bar as it may contain milk.

Tesco issued the product retail via its website over the weekend.

The products at the centre of the recall is three varities of Happi Free From M!lk Chocolate Bars.

“Happi is recalling all batch codes of three varieties of Happi Free From M!lk Chocolate Bars 80G, as they may contain milk, which isn’t mentioned on the label,” reads the information on the website.

“The products could be a risk to people with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents,” it adds.

The three varieties recalled are:

- Happi Free From Plain M!lk Oat M!lk Chocolate Bar 80G

- Happi Free From Plain White Oat M!lk Chocolate Bar 80G

- Happi Free From Salted Caramel Oat M!lk Chocolate Bar 80G

What to do if you purchased any of these items:

“If you’ve bought an affected product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, please don’t eat it,” said Tesco.

“Instead, return it to a Tesco store for a refund. No receipt is required. Use our store locator to find your nearest UK Tesco.”