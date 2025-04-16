True crime and cold cases this Saturday on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565

Journalists review tragic cases including the unsolved murder of Lindsay Rimer, the murder of Annette Wade, the riddle of Cheslyn Hay and more.

Shots! TV is broadcasting a day of true crime and cold cases this Saturday. Our true crime episodes cover chilling crimes that have traumatised communities and shine a light on cold cases that remain unsolved. Our expert, local journalists work closely with the families and loved ones of victims to tell their real-life stories.

Cases featured will include the unsolved murder of Lindsay Rimer, the disappearance of Charlene Downes and the murder of Julia Wallace. Local journalists review these tragic cases in detailed mini-documentaries.

Tune in to Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 or stream live on shotstv.com this Saturday 19th April from 8am to midnight for the below listings of documentaries, as well as additional stories.

True Crime Saturday TV Schedule

DocumentaryTime
True Crime: Cold Cases: The Murder of Lindsay Rimer 10.30am
True Crime: Cold Cases: The Riddle of Cheslyn Hay 11am
True Crime: Cold Cases: The Murder of Michaela Hague 12.15pm
True Crime: Cold Cases: The Murder of Patricia Grainger 12.30pm
True Crime: Revisited: The Murder of Sacad Ali 12.45pm
True Crime: Revisited: The Murder of Annette Wade 1pm & 8.30pm
True Crime: Cold Cases: The Disappearance of Charlene Downes 2.30pm
Knife Crime: The Lasting Impact 3.30pm
True Crime: Revisited: The Doctor Who Tried to Kill 4.30pm
True Crime: Revisited: The Handless Corpse 5pm
True Crime: Revisited: One of the world’s most prolific fraudsters 6pm
True Crime Cold Case: The Murder of Julia Wallace 10.30pm
Lured To Her Death: The Murder of Sasha Marsden 11pm

Shots! TV is National World’s video website specialising in true crime, football, and quirky UK content. Our true crime episodes cover devastating and shocking real-life stories.

You can find more true crime episodes on Shots! TV or Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565.

