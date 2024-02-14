Top food turn-offs

The study, of 2,000 adults, revealed 60 per cent can’t stand people who are rude to waiters, while 49 per cent hate it when someone spits something back onto their plate.

Other 'icks' include playing with food, criticising someone's cooking, and putting ketchup on every meal.

But 63 per cent admitted food was important to them when it comes to relationships – with 21 per cent claiming it would cause a rift if their partner didn’t enjoy their favourite meal.

The stats emerged in a study commissioned by Domino's to mark its partnership with Cadbury's Crème Egg with a ‘Domino’s Cookie with Crème Egg’.

Psychologist and love expert Jo Hemmings, said: “Over the years, I’ve been able to get a real insight into relationships and what makes people tick – and something that always comes up on top is food.

“Food really is an important element when it comes to relationships and dating. You can always a tell a thing or two by a person’s eating and food habits – so, whether you’re lucky in love, or can’t stand the sight of Valentine’s Day, remember to keep these top ticks and icks in mind.”

The study also found that while there’s an abundance of food icks which turn us off, only 28 per cent would be willing to speak out on a first date.

There’s a short shrift for fussy eaters, too, with 23 per cent unwilling to date someone who sticks to the straight and narrow.

If you’re looking to win over a potential suitor, a meal is a good way of going about it, as 82 per cent admit food makes them happy.

Having someone cook for you (54 per cent), a surprise date night, and someone else doing the tidying up after you’ve cooked (both 35 per cent), are also among the top food turn ons, while the other half picking up the bill was also a positive for 35 per cent, particularly for women (42 per cent), compared to just 27 per cent of men.

If you’re wondering whether going out might be the answer though, think again, as a takeaway at home (55 per cent) far outweighs a night out (21 per cent).

A spokesperson for Domino's, which is allowing people to test their love compatibility, said: “Whether you like your crust stuffed, your wedges double dipped, it’s clear that food can make or break a relationship.

“Pizza is perfect for those struggling with date night indecisiveness, so if you’re debating what you want for dinner, leave it to us to tingle the tastebuds this Valentine’s Day with a piping hot delivery that is guaranteed to give you love at first slice.”

Top 30 food turn-offs:

1. Being rude to waiters or waitresses

2. Eating with your mouth open

3. Talking with a mouth full of food

4. Spitting something back out onto a plate

5. Picking your teeth

6. Slurping soup

7. Eating other people's leftovers without asking

8. Licking a knife

9. Criticising someone’s cooking

10. Licking fingers instead of using a napkin

11. Double-dipping on a shared spread

12. Starting to eat before the whole table has their food

13. Putting ketchup on every meal

14. Preparing fish in the office microwave

15. Playing with food

16. Hogging food

17. Swallowing without chewing

18. Sucking in spaghetti or noodles

19. Stealing some of your chips while they wait for their own meal

20. Adding salt before you have tried the food

21. Eating really quickly

22. Eating with hands

23. Hogging dips

24. Not putting the knife and fork together after finishing your plate of food

25. Someone ordering really stinky cheese

26. Taking ages to eat

27. Mixing ketchup and mayo together

28. Eating just the pizza and leaving the crusts

29. Using a knife and fork to eat pizza