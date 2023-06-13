Britain’s most popular walks from the last year have been revealed. Data from April 2022 to April 2023 was collected from the OS maps app to determine the nation’s favourite walks including the three peaks and more.

The app is reportedly downloaded a staggering 3.5 million times a month to find walking routes and provide navigation. Some of the most favoured walks in Britain range in length and duration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest numbers also show that people are flocking to more rural walking routes as opposed to urban trails, which is the opposite of trends that began to develop during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although it doesn’t feature on the list, the South West Coast Path is the longest hiking path in the UK, spanning 650 miles. It stretches from Minehead in Somerset across the coast of Exmoor to Penzance before looping east, finishing at Poole Harbour in Dorset.

Most Popular

Top 10 most popular walks in Britain

Here are the top 10 most popular walks in Britain, and how long they are