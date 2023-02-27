Tommy Fury dedicated his triumphant boxing win against Jake Paul to his newborn daughter Bambi and his long-term partner Molly-Mae Hague last night (February 26). The Manchester boxer was crowned the winner in Saudi Arabia following eight intense rounds against Youtuber Jake Paul.

Following the fight, Fury said: “I want to dedicate this fight to my new baby girl Bambi at home and my mrs, I love you.” Ahead of the boxing match, Fury wowed viewers during his ring walk as he donned a robe with ‘Bambi’ embellished across his chest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The boxer, who is the younger brother of two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, welcomed his first child with influencer Hague on January 23. As he stepped into the boxing ring, the 23-year-old was seen lifting his robe to his face and kissing his daughter’s name as he wished for an easy win against Paul.

Fury met social media influencer Hague on the fifth season of ITV2 dating show Love Island. The Pretty Little Thing creative director watched the fight from the pair’s family home in Manchester with a group of friends. Hague was joined by fellow ex Love Island contestant Maura Higgins, 2018 Islander Stephanie Lam and Molly-Mae’s sister Zoe as they cheered Fury on at home.

Most Popular

Ahead of the match, Hague sent a message of support to her partner as he prepared for the long-awaited fight. In an Instagram story, the influencer shared a screenshot of a Facetime call with the boxer as she cradled their newborn daughter.

She wrote: "Calls with dadda. Tonight is YOUR night. Get the job done and get home my boy. We are so beyond proud of you. Your team forever. LET’S GO!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fury’s rival Paul previously caused a stir online after he leaked the birth of Bambi as part of the build-up to the fight. In a social media post before Fury and Hague announced the birth, Paul said that Fury had "no excuses now" before listing that the "baby is born" among other reasons no longer preventing them from fighting.

Tommy Fury won the boxing match against Jake Paul last night

Ahead of the fight in Saudi Arabia, Paul and Fury met for a sit-down face-to-face talk where the YouTuber apologised for leaking the birth. He said: "I apologise actually for leaking your baby’s announcement; I honestly didn’t mean to say that before."