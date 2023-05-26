Earlier this week, ‘Mizzy’ whose real name is Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, was fined by the Met Police and appeared in court over a series of prank videos where he entered people’s homes uninvited.

Mizzy, 18, pleaded guilty to breaching a community protection notice after walking into a stranger’s property in a bid to go viral. He was ordered to pay £365 and handed a two-year criminal behaviour order banning him from posting videos directly or indirectly on social media without consent of people featured in the clips.

The controversial Tik Toker has now been arrested again after more videos emerged yesterday, including one in which he rides an e-bike through a Sainsbury’s. Footage of the arrest emerged on TikTok in a video apparently filmed by an associate, showing Mizzy being handcuffed.

Scotland Yard said: "On Friday, 26 May, officers arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order. He has been taken into custody. Enquiries are ongoing."

