Two thrill-seekers have taken the ultimate selfie with the Red Arrows as they flew over the top of Blackpool Tower this weekend. Wing commander Adam Collins and rescue and training specialist Russ Edwards, scaled the landmark’s flagpole, 518ft from the ground to salute the RAF display team as they flew past.

Russ Edwards, who works for Acro Professional Safety Services, oversaw the unique selfie during the Blackpool Airshow at the weekend. Armed with a 360-degree camera, tethered to him on a long fibre pole, he was able to create the ultimate selfie stick to grab the iconic shot.

The results of their efforts were some incredible photos from the moment the jets flew over the tower, with their plumes of red, white and blue smoke billowing across the sky. Around 200,000 people were in attendance for the two-day events, with crowds packing the resorts promenade to see the action, as the crowd pleasers thrilled fans with their iconic daring display.

Aaron Edgar, head of operations at The Blackpool Tower, said: “It was a great honour to see the Red Arrows once again making a huge impression above our glorious Tower.