An adorable cat with no ears is searching for her forever home. The two-year-old moggie, named Gidget, is in her prime despite needing parts of both ears removed after suspected cancerous scabs were found on her ear tips.

Gidget is almost fully healed from her surgery and wearing her new look with pride. She is now looking to make a new start - although her new owners will need to put sunblock on her ears when she goes out into the sun.

The domestic short haired feline was handed into the centre with several other cats from the same household. Her surgery was needed to prevent the cancer from spreading.

Sam Garvey, general manager at RSPCA Danaher Animal Centre, Essex, said: “Poor Gidget was such a scared little soul when she first came into our care. She’s made an amazing transformation and our carers are now able to give her a fuss and she will lean up against you for lots of purrs.

"Gidget still needs an understanding home that will be able to give her the time she needs to adjust to a new home and a new family as she can still easily get scared by things."

Because of her unsure start in life she will need an experienced owner, but with the right love and care will be the perfect companion. Sam added: "Taking a slow approach with her is the best way and you will reap the rewards of how affectionate Gidget is.

“All she wants is to be loved! Gidget will need a nice quiet safe place set up for her, where she can go and hide if she needs to. She will need her litter tray set up near her safe spot too, so she won’t have to venture too far to go to the tray.

“This girl really is a sweetheart and all of our staff and volunteers are in love with her. We just hope it won’t be long before she starts her new adventure in a loving forever home that will help her confidence keep growing.”