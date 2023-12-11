These are the most loved and hated Christmas traditions

Nearly six in 10 adults prefer the older UK traditions over more modern ones – with ‘Elf on the Shelf’ the most disliked.

A poll of 2,000 people who celebrate Christmas found 27 per cent loathe Santa’s mischievous little helper, while a fifth turn their nose up at getting new pyjamas for the whole family to wear.

Emailing the big man a wish list, receiving a Christmas Eve box, and keeping tabs on Santa’s sleigh via an online tracker also made the list of most disliked modern rituals.

However, receiving a stocking, pantomimes, and eating turkey on Christmas day were among the most loved British festive traditions. Visiting a Christmas market, carol singing and leaving milk and cookies out for Santa also made the ‘nice’ list of Christmas activities.

The study also revealed the festive traditions from around that many would like to adopt, including tucking into Japan’s fried chicken dinner and marking ‘little Christmas’ on December 23rd like they do in Norway. Iceland’s tradition of giving a book on Christmas, having a barbecue instead of a turkey dinner with all the trimmings as they do in New Zealand, and enjoying a Christmas Eve sauna in the style of Finland also made the list.

The top 5 most loved traditions revealed

Inspired by cultural traditions

A spokesperson for bakery brand, St Pierre, which commissioned the research, said: “For a lot of families, keeping up with Christmas traditions is an important part of the season and it is what makes this time of year so special. However, there are some modern customs which have made their way into people’s homes over recent years. It’s been interesting to see the nation’s take on these and even more interesting to hear which global dining traditions Brits would most like to adopt.”

When comparing countries, 32 per cent think our festive customs are mostly inspired by other cultures, rather than being original. And 20 per cent even believe certain places are better at celebrating Christmas than we are, with the USA, Germany, and Norway taking the top spots for this. As a result, 30 per cent are keen to spend this magical time of year in another country, with 22 per cent already having done so.

The study, carried out via OnePoll, found a third enjoy any rituals that involves food or family recipes and 36 per cent claim most of what they do at home revolves around it. But 21 per cent have their own rituals outside of what is considered ‘typical’, with 16 per cent seeing Christmas as the perfect time to start a new tradition - although 24 per cent claim they take part in certain things each year because they feel like they have to.

Nearly half (48 per cent) also admitted they still carry out some of their family heritages they experienced as a child.

A spokesperson for St Pierre added: “It’s great to see food coming in as the number one thing people most enjoy about Christmas – and it’s no wonder as not only is it the perfect time to indulge but it’s also a special time for making memories. Food is more than a meal on your plate; it’s the nostalgia of growing up, the family recipes that come out once a year and a wonderful way to bring people together – no matter where we are in the world.”

Top 15 best loved older traditions

Christmas trees Eating turkey on Christmas day Mince pies Christmas cards Christmas markets Crackers (with prizes in) Having a stocking Carol singing Chocolate Yule logs Leaving milk and cookies for Santa Christmas pantomimes The King’s speech Lighting a Christmas pudding Chocolate coins in your stocking Visiting Santa’s grotto

Top 5 most disliked modern traditions

Elf on the Shelf Getting new pyjamas for the whole family to wear Emailing Santa a wish list Christmas Eve box Online Santa tracker

Top 20 worldwide Christmas traditions people would most like to try