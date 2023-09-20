The Vaccines announce ‘Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations’ album and 2024 UK tour - how to buy tickets
The Vaccines have announced their new album ‘Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations’ and an accompanying UK tour kicking off in 2024
Fans of indie-rockers The Vaccines, are in for a treat as the band have announced their new album ‘Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations’ and a massive UK tour kicking off in 2024. Hitting the road in February, The Vaccines 14-date tour will stop at cities such as Glasgow, London, and Manchester.
The group’s sixth studio LP, ‘Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations’ is poised for release on January 12 2024. The news arrived alongside the LP’s lead single, ‘Heartbreak Kid’.
Here’s everything you need to know about The Vaccines’ UK tour and how to buy tickets
How to get tickets for The Vaccines 2024 UK tour
Presale tickets for The Vaccines’ UK tour go live from 9am on Tuesday 26 September via the Ticketmaster website. General sale tickets will then be available to purchaser from 9am on Friday 29 September via the Ticketmaster website.
Alternatively, fans can pre-order the album from The Vaccines website now to get immediate presale ticket access.
The Vaccines full 2024 UK tour dates
February
05 Birmingham, O2 Institute
06 Manchester, Academy
07 Nottingham, Rock City
09 London, Troxy
11 Margate, Dreamland Margate
13 Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall
14 Southampton, O2 Guildhall
15 Bristol, O2 Academy
17 Oxford, O2 Academy
18 Brighton, Dome
19 Sheffield, O2 Academy
21 Leeds, O2 Academy
22 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
23 Newcastle, NX
