The top 15 ways adults will spend their reward points – including food and hotels

The poll of 2,000 adults found four in 10 will only consider making a purchase if they feel they’re getting a good deal.

While 31 per cent browse four or more different websites before purchasing something so they don't miss out on the best price.

And 14 per cent are ‘very comfortable’ with haggling a price down.

Andrea Burchett, a managing director for Virgin Red, which commissioned the research, said: “There aren't many better feelings than landing yourself a brilliant deal.

"It can be difficult to keep track of all the various reward or loyalty schemes available.

"But the seriously savvy bargain hunters will be on top of this, and our results show shoppers would be more inclined to buy things if they knew they could earn points for their purchases."

The study also found clothing is the retail area Brits are most likely to try and find a bargain on (49 per cent), followed by insurance (48 per cent).

Others look for a good deal with food (47 per cent), electronics (46 per cent) and white goods like washing machines and fridges (45 per cent).

Shoppers in Bristol as the Boxing Day sales start.

Making the most of rewards

Adults are less likely to search for bargains on tickets for things like gigs or sporting events, or rail fares – thinking the prices are fairly set in stone.

But 79 per cent believe finding a bargain has become more important amid the cost of living crisis.

And 11 per cent will spend more than an hour shopping around to search for the best deal, before pulling the trigger on a purchase.

Of those who shop online, 97 per cent would consider ditching their basket if their discount code or deal didn't work at checkout.

While 66 per cent would also be ‘much more inclined’ to buy something if they could earn reward points redeemable elsewhere.

The average adult has three such cards, although 13 per cent carry around six or more, according to the OnePoll.com data.

Food is the most common way adults spend reward points, followed by meals out or small rewards like hot drinks.

But only one in five strongly feel they take maximum advantage of all the reward card points they’ve accrued.