Tesco warns £17 million worth of Clubcard vouchers set to expire - here’s when

Tesco says millions of pounds worth of Clubcard vouchers are set to expire soon (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Tesco has warned £17 million worth of Clubcard vouchers are set to expire.

The major supermarket chain has made the announcement as part of a new ‘value hacks’ campaign aimed at helping its customers manage the cost of living crisis.

It also comes after it announced major changes to Clubcard, including moving the loyalty scheme towards becoming fully paperless.

So when do you need to use your old Tesco Clubcard vouchers by?

Here’s what you need to know.

When are Tesco Clubcard vouchers expiring?

Tesco Clubcard vouchers are generated whenever you spend money at the retailer.

You get one point for every £1 you spend in the supermarket or online, and one point for every £2 you spend on filling up at a Tesco petrol station.

Points can also be earned through Tesco Bank and Tesco Mobile.

If you earn at least 150 points in a month, Tesco will send you vouchers you can use on your shopping.

Tesco Clubcard vouchers also appear digitally in the supermarket’s app or online (image: Getty Images)

Each point is essentially worth 1p in savings, so 150 points will get you a £1.50 voucher.

Or if you’re set to use the services of one of Tesco’s reward partners (e.g. Pizza Express or Disney+), you can make them up to three times more valuable.

But what you might not realise is that these vouchers have a time limit on them.

You have two years from their issue date to use them, so it’s always worth checking under the sofa and in the farthest reaches of your wallet or purse to see if you’ve got any.

Tesco has launched a cost of living campaign for its customers (image: Getty Images)

Tesco has pointed out that £17 million worth of vouchers issued when Covid began are set to expire on 31 May 2022.

If you think you might have a voucher but are not sure where it is, it might be worth checking your Tesco Clubcard account online or on the Tesco app as digital vouchers also get generated.

Tesco has also said it will email customers with outstanding vouchers.

What other cost of living hacks has Tesco announced?

The revelation that £17 million Clubcard vouchers are expiring by the end of the month was announced as part of the launch of Tesco’s ‘value hacks’ campaign aimed at helping its customers through the cost of living crisis.

Launched at the end of April, the supermarket has sought to remind shoppers of the benefits it offers that could save them money at the till.

Tesco is encouraging customers to avoid food waste as part of its cost of living campaign (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Its ideas include:

Looking out for Tesco’s Aldi Price Match and Low Everyday Prices deals that it says will give you “the best value on your shop”

Using your Clubcard to access Clubcard Prices - discounts on items and meal deals

Paying for your fuel at its petrol stations using Clubcard vouchers

Putting Clubcard vouchers towards leisure activities and important things, like breakdown cover

Using Tesco’s Scan as You Shop service to keep track of your spending

Getting a Tesco Bank Clubcard Pay+ payment card which allows you to collect Clubcard points on all of your shopping, be that in Tesco or at another business. Tesco says this will help shoppers to generate more vouchers which will boost the amount they save.

It’s worth noting that it might be cheaper to shop at multiple retailers to make the biggest saving.

Tesco has also launched a ‘Use Up Day’ campaign with mayonnaise brand Hellmann’s to get consumers to spend less on their food shopping by using up the food they already have.

After a survey of more than 2,000 people conducted in partnership with pollsters YouGov, Tesco said 77% were throwing away unopened or unused food, with 37% doing this on at least a monthly basis.

Tesco wants to get people to reassess their food waste (image: AFP/Getty Images)

By using this food instead of binning it, Tesco and Hellmann’s say the average family could save £260 on their groceries every year.

The pair have launched resources to help people reappraise their food waste, including recipes and tips, which can be found on the Use Up Day section of the Tesco website.

Tesco’s announcements have come as UK supermarkets attempt to improve consumer confidence in the wake of the cost of living crisis.

In April, Asda announced it would be cutting the prices of 100 key products, while rivals Morrisons and Sainsbury’s have made similar pledges.