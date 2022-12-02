Tesco customers will see a major change to their Clubcard this month that could provide a boost as we head towards Christmas Day . The shake-up will see shoppers who use the supermarket’s Clubcard & Grocery app get coupons three times more often.

The coupons will be available to use in store and online every two weeks instead of the usual maximum of eight times a year. They will be tailored to individual shoppers based on their favourite items and what they buy the most.

Advertisement

It is understood that the coupons will be stored digitally on the app and initially available to four million customers. If the scheme is a success, the changes could be rolled out to even more customers across the UK.

If you get your Clubcard voucher and statement sent to you by post, you’ll have the option to continue to do so. For those who use the Clubcard app, the old version is closing in 2023 before being replaced by the Clubcard & Grocery app .

Most Popular

Customers are being encouraged to download the new app instead, which allows customers to shop in-store and online, use their vouchers and coupons and earn Clubcard points. New features include a shopping list function and stock checker.

Tesco chief customer officer Alessandra Bellini said: “Our customers love the way their Clubcard helps them save money on their shopping whilst earning Clubcard points to put towards those little treats like days out and restaurant meals, or to help lower the cost of their groceries and fuel."

Advertisement

It comes as Ken Murphey, chief executive of the supermarket giant, issued a warning over food poverty last week in which he urged the government to make its cost of living support “more targeted” for vulnerable people.