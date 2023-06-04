Taylor Swift has made Sparks Fly once again by breaking another Guinness world record. The ‘Anti-hero’ singer is now the only living artist to have placed as many as 10 albums simultaneously on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Swifties will know All Too Well that this isn’t even the first time she’s done it this year. The Guinness world record website states that Swift holds the record for: “Most simultaneous albums on the US Billboard 200 (living artist) with a total of 10.”

Only three other artists in history have had at least 10 of their albums simultaneously on the US Billboard 200 chart which includes Whitney Houston in 2012 and Prince and David Bowie, both in 2016. However, these have all happened posthumously.

Prince holds the overall record for most simultaneous albums on the US Billboard 200. Following his death on 12 April 2016, fans paid tribute by revisiting his back catalogue and sent 19 of his albums into the chart at the same time, including five Top 10 entries.

According to the Guinness World Records website , the “Love Story” hitmaker first achieved this on March 4, and did it again on May 6, with the following chart positions:

folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions (No.3)

Midnights (No.4)

Lover (No.10)

folklore (No.12)

1989 (No.21)

reputation (No.22)

Red (Taylor’s Version) (No.27)

evermore (No.29)

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (No.41)

Speak Now (No.66)

Two months earlier, the same albums were on the countdown except for folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions it was Lover: Live from Paris completing the list at No.58 instead. So, what other records has Taylor Swift broken? Here’s everything you need to know.

How many world records has Taylor Swift broken?

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her "Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

