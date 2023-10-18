Tamworth’s Conservative by-election candidate Andrew Cooper has been slammed as “nasty” after he told parents who can’t feed their kids to “f*** off”.

The Conservative candidate for Tamworth’s by-election, Andrew Cooper, has been slammed after a diagram he created telling parents who are struggling to feed their kids to “f*** off” has surfaced on social media. Mr Cooper posted the diagram drawn in pen on a piece of paper in 2020 on Facebook.

He asks the question on the diagram: “Can you feed your kids?”. This then points to either a “yes” or a “no” with “well done” underneath the yes and underneath the no other boxes appear such as “Do you have to pay for TV” and “Do you have a phone contract”. “Yes” answers to these boxes leads to the big box which says “F*** off”.

Otto English posted a picture of the screenshotted Facebook post from 2020 on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. He said: “Hadn’t heard of Cooper before but frankly Tamworth deserves better.”

One user replied to the post saying it is “disgusting” and another said “A chip off the old block…”. A user named Ava wrote “Bigotry, malice, hypocrisy and sheer cruelty - ‘conservative values’ indeed” while another user added “Yor kids? Thick as well as nasty.”

If elected as the MP, Cooper will be responsible for helping families across the constituency who are struggling with the cost of living. Cooper defended his post telling The Mirror: “I think most people in Tamworth would agree that benefits are not there to pay for luxuries. There are too many people on out of work benefits and there needs to be improved incentives to get people into work.”

Cooper’s partner Elizabeth Austin also defended him, writing: “How desperate are you getting now? Pulling out a post from three years ago.”

Labour MP Stephanie Peacock, who is leading the party’s by-election campaign in Tamworth, told the Mirror that she is “shocked” but “not surprised” at the behaviour “given the last Tory MP for the area resigned in disgrace.” She added that Tamworth has an opportunity for a “fresh start” on Thursday (19 October) when the by-election is taking place.

The by-election is being held after the Parliament’s standards committee found that their former Tory MP, Chris Pincher, groped two men at London’s Carlton Club. He resigned last month after having held the seat since 2010. To win the seat on Thursday, Labour would need a net change of 22 in every 100 people who voted Conservative in 2019 to switch to its party.