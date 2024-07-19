Summer holiday sunshine prompts canal charity to ask people to stay out of the water

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Canal & River Trust, the waterways charity which cares for 2,000 miles of waterways across England and Wales including around 300 miles in the East Midlands, is urging people to stay out of inland waters during the summer holidays.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer is one of the most popular times for people to visit Britain’s canals and rivers, and the Trust is expecting many of its waterways in the East Midlands to be popular this year. However, 63% of all accidental UK drownings in 2023 occurred at inland waters such as canals, rivers, lakes, quarries and reservoirs and the charity wants people to enjoy the waterways safely. 83% of the accidental deaths in 2023 were male.

Locks and weirs are lovely places to spend time for gongoozling – watching boats go by – and listening to the calming sounds of the water. However, when the weather warms people sometimes get into difficulties after jumping into the canals and rivers to cool down. Locks are not swimming pools and have hidden ‘shelves’, called cills, which can seriously injure someone should they jump in, whilst weirs have strong currents which can pull even the strongest swimmers under the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linny Beaumont, regional director for the Canal & River Trust, explains: “Spending time on or by the East Midlands’ waterways is a lovely way to spend a summer’s day and they are excellent places for families to explore during the warm weather. But it’s also important that people, especially children and teenagers, are aware of the dangers of cooling off by going for a dip. The consequences can be devastating.

Summer is a great time to visit a local waterway but visitors are being urged to stay safe

“Inland waterways, like canals, rivers, reservoirs and docks, can look really inviting but you can’t tell what is below the surface. Even if you are familiar with a stretch of water, it doesn’t mean there aren’t risks. Everyone is welcome to the waterways this summer, but please keep to the waterside or take part in one of our paddleboarding sessions.”

However, if you do end up in the water and find yourself in difficulty, remember Float To Live:

• Tilt your head back with ears submerged

• Relax and try to control your breathing

• Use your hands to help you stay afloat

• It's OK if your legs sink, we all float differently

If you see someone in difficulty in the water, remember Call Tell Throw:

- CALL 999 to get help

- TELL the struggling person to Float on their back

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- THROW the person something which floats, such as a life ring, a football or bottle.

For tips on how to talk to teenagers and young people about water safety and staying safe near canals and rivers, go to: canalrivertrust.org.uk/enjoy-the-waterways/safety-on-our-waterways/water-safety-for-teenagers-and-young-people

For younger children, the Canal & River Trust ‘Explorers’ water safety programme, which focuses on children in Key Stage 2 of the National Curriculum, aims to help children learn about and enjoy their local canal or river safely. It can also be used towards a number of Cub Scout and Brownie badges. Dozens of volunteers nationwide help the Trust each year by visiting schools and speaking to youth groups about their local canal or river. If you’d like to see the free resources available or if you’re interested in helping the Trust educate young people about their local canal or river, visit www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/explorers

To find out more about staying safe near canals and rivers, go to: canalrivertrust.org.uk/enjoy-the-waterways/safety-on-our-waterways/summer-water-safety