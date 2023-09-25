Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Strictly Come Dancing burst back onto our screens on Saturday night (September 23), with a whole host of celebrities taking to the show's dance floor for the very first time. Following the latest performances, bookmakers, Betfair, have updated their latest betting odds.

The show kicked off its 21st season a week ago, on September 16, which saw all of the celebrities meeting their professional dancer for the season in a setting personal to them.

Before anyone danced, the bookies had Bobby Brazier, who is partnered with Diane Buswell, as the favourite to win this year. The pair appear to have great chemistry and compliment each other’s styles well.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Nigel Harman wasn’t just the most popular dancer with the judges on night one of Strictly, he was also very popular with punters following a top score of 32 and is now 10/3 to win the show having been 6/1 before taking to the ballroom floor - only 9/4 favourite Bobby Brazier is ahead of him in the betting.

“Meanwhile, punters have shied away from supporting Layton Williams, who is now 9/1 having been 4/1 and Eddie Kadi has also drifted to 20/1 from 10/1, but there’s still a long way to go and the betting for this series remains very open.”

Strictly Come Dancing latest odds: