The UK Health Security Agency has warned parents around the UK to look out for signs of Strep A after six children died. The UKHSA said that in the last seven days, there have been five recorded deaths of an invasive Strep A diagnosis in children under 10 in England and one in Wales.

Since Coronavirus restrictions have eased, there are more opportunities for infections like this to spread. In recent weeks, cases of invasive Group A Strep have slowly been increasing with figures for the disease higher this year compared to the previous two.

Dr Colin Brown, Deputy Director, UKHSA, said: “We are seeing a higher number of cases of Group A strep this year than usual. The bacteria usually causes a mild infection producing sore throats or scarlet fever that can be easily treated with antibiotics.

“In very rare circumstances, this bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause serious illness – called invasive Group A strep (iGAS). This is still uncommon; however, it is important that parents are on the lookout for symptoms and see a doctor as quickly as possible so that their child can be treated and we can stop the infection becoming serious.

“Make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection.”

The government said that it is investigating reports of an increase in cases but added that there is no evidence to suggest that a new strain is circulating. The UKHSA said: “The increase is most likely related to high amounts of circulating bacteria and social mixing.

“There are lots of viruses that cause sore throats, colds and coughs circulating. These should resolve without medical intervention. However, children can on occasion develop a bacterial infection on top of a virus and that can make them more unwell.”

What is Strep A?

According to UKHSA , Strep A is a bacteria that is found in the throat or on skin. Multiple people can have it without even knowing and therefore may unknowingly pass it on to others who could become ill and potentially die from it.

It’s spread much like Covid-19 - through mere close contact with others and through coughing or sneezing. This means that outbreaks of the infection can occur in places such as schools, nursing homes and more.

Strep A can cause a range of different health issues, including the skin infection impetigo, strep throat and scarlet fever. The vast majority of infections are relatively mild, but the bacteria can also cause a life-threatening illness called invasive group A streptococcal (iGAS) disease.

What are the Strep A symptoms?

Symptoms for Strep A include:

Pain when swallowing

Fever

Swollen tonsils with white patches

Swollen neck glands

High temperature

Or a skin rash.

What should I do if my child is feeling unwell?

The government suggests phoning 111 or calling your GP if:

your child is getting worse

your child is feeding or eating much less than normal

your child has had a dry nappy for 12 hours or more or shows other signs of dehydration

your baby is under 3 months and has a temperature of 38°C, or is older than 3 months and has a temperature of 39°C or higher

your baby feels hotter than usual when you touch their back or chest, or feels sweaty

your child is very tired or irritable

The UKHSA adds: "Anyone with high fever, severe muscle aches, pain in one area of the body and unexplained vomiting or diarrhoea should call NHS 111 and seek medical help immediately."

In some cases, it is better to go straight to A&E or call 999, and you should do this if:

