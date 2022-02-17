Storms Dudley and Eunice: LNER advice to customers as extreme disruption is expected

Storms Dudley and Eunice are affecting travel across LNER trains

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is advising customers of expected disruption to services due toanticipated extreme weather conditions as a result of Storms Dudley and Eunice over the next few days.

Customers are asked to check in advance of their journeys as a reduced timetable will be in place acrossparts of the LNER route on Friday 18 February 2022. People who are booked to travel in either direction between York and London King’s Cross or Leeds and London King’s Cross are being advised not to travel on Friday.

Alternatively, customers can request a full refund from their point of purchase. Network Rail has introduced speed restrictions on the East Coast route with possible damage to infrastructure as a result of the anticipated conditions. The Met Office has issued an extreme weather warning with high winds forecast with central and southern England expected to be most impacted by Storm Eunice.

Services that can operate face extended journey times, and short notice delays, alterations andcancellations are expected.

Warrick Dent, LNER Safety and Operations Director, said: “We are encouraging ourcustomers with tickets dated for Friday 18 February to bring forward their travel arrangements to Thursday 17 February where possible.

“We expect services to be extremely busy in the coming days and advise customers to check our websiteand social media channels for the latest information.”