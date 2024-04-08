Storm Kathleen: Watch the moment a car gets soaked as waves batter British coastline
This video shows huge waves battering the Cornish coast - and a car taking the brunt of the water. The dramatic clip was taken as Storm Kathleen brought heavy wind and rain to the coastal town of Porthleven.
The footage - captured by Jo Shreeve - shows the moment a blue car gets soaked by a huge wave, as the sea crashed against the harbour walls at around 4pm on Saturday. The south west counties faced winds between 50 and 70mph and 119 flood alerts were in place across the UK over the weekend.
When will the stormy weather ease?
More unsettled weather is on the way today (Monday) especially for southwest England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Sunny spells are expected elsewhere, but heavy and blustery showers will hit the southeast during the afternoon, with hail and thunder possible. It’s expected to turn warmer later this week.