Starbucks waffle cone drinks added to summer menu for limited time only - when they’ll be available
Starbucks aims to ‘capture’ nostalgic summer flavours with the new beverages
Starbucks has launched two brand new drinks inspired by nostalgic summer flavours. The coffee-shop favourite has introduced the Chocolatey Wafflecone Coffee Frappuccino® blended beverage and Strawberry Wafflecone Crème Frappuccino® blended beverage to give fans a ‘real essence’ of summer.
Coffee and chocolate are the perfect duo so why not try them together in the new Chocolatey Wafflecone Frappuccino® blended beverage. It brings together a coffee base with a mouth-watering mocha sauce, before adding wafflecone flavouring and finished with a swirl of whipped cream and a sprinkle of crunchy wafflecone topping.
If fruity flavours are your thing, try the Strawberry Wafflecone Crème Frappuccino® blended beverage. This British summer time classic takes strawberry sauce and pairs it with our crème Frappuccino® base and a delicate waffle biscuit flavour.
Topped with a swirl of whipped cream and a sprinkle of wafflecone topping, this fruity sensation is a symphony of summer flavours, and an innovative twist on the classic summer combo of strawberries & cream.
However, both drinks will only be available for a limited time so if you want to try them, get in quick. The new drinks will be available from July 6 in stores and on delivery apps.