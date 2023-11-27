Spotify Wrapped will be returning again very soon, where we will be able to look at our listening habits over the past year.

As we approach the festive period, many of us may be flooding our Spotify with the Christmas classics we know and love.

However, the end of the year also marks the return of Spotify Wrapped, an annual breakdown of our listening habits on the streaming platform.

The highly-anticipated feature lets Spotify users know what they have been listening to the most over the past year, including music, podcasts and more.

While Spotify Wrapped gives us an insight of what we have enjoyed the most during the year, it also creates a special playlist curated specifically for the user, of top songs, which can be saved to be listened to again and again.

The feature, which was first introduced in 2015, has gained mass popularity, as users are given the opportunity to share their Spotify Wrapped on social media, sharing their rankings of favourite artists, songs and podcasts, as well as the amount of time spent listening.

Spotify previously confirmed that the annual summary is determined by what users listen to from January 1 to October 31, with users assuming the date range ensures Christmas music is not included in the summary.

How do I access Spotify Wrapped 2023?

To access Spotify Wrapped 2023, users must visit the Spotify homepage, where a widget can be found, which will read: “Your 2023 Wrapped is ready”. Those with notifications on for Spotify may also receive a notification to their device once Spotify Wrapped 2023 is released on the platform.

Do I need to have a premium subscription to access Spotify Wrapped 2023?

Spotify Wrapped is now available to all Spotify users, whether the user has a premium subscription or a free subscription.

When will Spotify Wrapped 2023 be released?

Spotify have not confirmed a specific date for when Spotify Wrapped will be released, however it is usually released at the end of November. Last year, it was made available to Spotify users on November 30.

Spotify Wrapped 2023 will be available very soon.

What will be included in Spotify Wrapped 2023?

Spotify Wrapped will include your most listened to songs, artists and podcasts.