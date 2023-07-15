Victoria Beckham is rumoured to be reuniting with her former band, the Spice Girls, for their 30th anniversary. The girl power pop group were formed back in 1994 and are known for their chart-topping hits, including ‘Wannabe’ and ‘Spice Up Your Life’.

Geri Horner, then known under her maiden name of Geri Halliwell, left the band back in 1998. The group later went on a hiatus in 2000 which led the stars to go on to have successful solo careers.

The group briefly reunited in 2007 for a reunion tour, later performing at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony. They reunited once again for another reunion tour back in 2019. However, Victoria was noticeably absent from both the London Olympics performance and second tour reunion.

Now, the group are said to be preparing for their 30th anniversary celebrations, with Victoria also rumoured to join the reunion. The star, who’s also known as Posh Spice thanks to her girl band persona, has gone on to have a very successful career in the fashion industry.

The original Spice Girls, which include Victoria, Geri, Mel Brown, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm, are considering headlining next year’s Glastonbury Pyramid Stage. According to reports, there are also plans for a one-off documentary featuring never-before-seen footage of the girl group.

But how much are the original members of the Spice Girls worth? Here’s everything you need to know.

What are the Spice Girls’ net worths?

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham went on to have a very successful solo career after the Spice Girls’ hiatus. The 49-year-old, who is married to former England footballer David Beckham, is now a world-renowned fashion designer and style icon, frequenting at both Paris and London fashion weeks each year.

According to The Sunday Times’ 2022 Rich List estimations, Victoria and her husband share a total net worth of around £380million. The pair have four children together, 24-year-old Brooklyn, 20-year-old Romeo, 18-year-old Cruz and 12-year-old Harper.

Geri Horner

Geri, who was also known as Ginger Spice, was the first to leave the girl group back in 1998. At the time, Geri announced she had left the band due to depression and differences between the group.

Now, the 50-year-old is married to former racing driver and current boss of the Red Bull Formula One team Christian Horner. According to multiple reports, Geri has an estimated individual net worth of £30.5m, while her husband has an estimated net worth of £41.1m.

Emma Bunton

Emma Bunton, who was known as Baby Spice in the girl band, enjoyed a solo music career after the Spice Girls went on hiatus. The singer charted two top 10 albums and seven top 10 hits before taking a break from the music industry.

Following her solo music career, Emma went on to star in a number of TV shows, including Strictly Come Dancing, The X Factor and Celebrity Juice. According to Celebrity Net Worth , Emma has an estimated net worth of $30m (£23.6m).

Melanie C

Melanie C, who was known in the group as Sporty Spice, went on to become the most prolific musician out of the group. The singer went on to release eight studio albums, with three entering the top 10.

Mel C also had multiple number one singles, including ‘I Turn To You’ and ‘Never Be The Same Again’. Unlike her former bandmates, Mel C went on to star in a number of UK musicals, including Jesus Christ Superstar and Blood Brothers.

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Mel C has an estimated net worth of $30m (£23.5m).

Melanie Brown

Mel B, who was known in the band as Scary Spice, went solo after the group’s hiatus in 2000. The singer’s first album Hot charted in the UK, while her follow-up album, LA State of Mind, failed to make a serious commercial impact.