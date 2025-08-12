Six in 10 Brits claim to dislike foods they’ve never even tried - including sushi and black pudding

By Richard Jenkins
Published 12th Aug 2025, 09:56 BST
Six in 10 Brits claim to dislike foods they’ve never even tried, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 adults found they have an average of eight foods they refuse to eat, with five of those being ones they’ve never tasted.

Sushi, black pudding, and kimchi are among the foods people most commonly to dislike without trying first, along with plant-based alternatives to cheese and anchovies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tofu, liver, and plant-based equivalents to milk also featured in the top 10.

Despite this, 65 per cent proudly claim to have adventurous palates, while 74 per cent said they are willing to try new foods.

The study was commissioned by Boursin Plant-based, which has partnered with TV foodie Frenchman Fred Sirieix to investigate food biases by hosting blind tastings at food festivals throughout the summer.

Fred Sirieix said: “Brits claim to eagerly embrace culinary trends and global flavours, but they can be particularly prejudiced when it comes to certain foods, and this is one of the biggest barriers to discovery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Many ingredients including plant-based alternatives to cheese have huge negative preconceptions.

“But despite many claiming they’d be able to differentiate plant-based from dairy, even the most discerning foodies were fooled by this plant-based alternative to cheese when we let taste do the talking.”

Fred Sirieix puts Brits taste buds to the test at food festivalplaceholder image
Fred Sirieix puts Brits taste buds to the test at food festival | Ben Stevens/PinPep

‘Brits can be prejudiced when it comes to certain foods’

The study found that 65 per cent of adults admit to judging food negatively before tasting, yet 53 per cent change their minds after trying – a reminder to stay open-minded.

The biggest motivators for trying new flavours were blind taste tests or learning about a food’s health benefits, each cited by 21 per cent of respondents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Six in 10 said they would be honest if served something they didn’t want to eat, with 32 per cent then refusing it outright, while 28 per cent would at least try a small bite.

Despite all of the above, only 17 per cent actually admitted to being a fussy eater, according to OnePoll.com data.

It also emerged 67 per cent were adamant they’d be able to tell the difference between dairy and plant-based alternatives to cheese.

With 46 per cent willing to give it a go if it tasted as good as the ‘real thing’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fred Sirieix, on behalf of Boursin, added: “People are very clearly confident in their ability to tell dairy from plant-based alternatives but as we saw from experience, this was not actually the case.

“In reality, less than 10 per cent of people at the Foodies festival were able to differentiate between Boursin plant-based and dairy.

“It just goes to show – there’s a whole world of flavours out there waiting to be explored if you’re brave enough.

“Even ingredients you might dismiss because of previous experiences, judgements, or assumptions can still surprise you if prepared in the right way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“So, embrace the challenge and let the taste do the talking.”

Brits sampled Boursin's new plant-based alternative to cheeseplaceholder image
Brits sampled Boursin's new plant-based alternative to cheese | Ben Stevens/PinPep

Top 20 foods Brits refuse to eat without trying:

  1. Sushi
  2. Black pudding
  3. Kimchi
  4. Plant-based alternatives to cheese
  5. Anchovies
  6. Tofu
  7. Blue cheese
  8. Duck
  9. Liver
  10. Plant-based alternatives to milk
  11. Prawns
  12. Olives
  13. Asparagus
  14. Spicy curry
  15. Kale
  16. Pickles
  17. Beetroot
  18. Coriander
  19. Brussel sprouts
  20. Mushrooms
Related topics:PeopleFoodDataAsparagus
News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice