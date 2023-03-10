Actor Michael Caine has hit back at accusations the 1964 film ‘Zulu’ incites far right extremism. Caine, who starred in the film, described the claim as “the biggest load of bull***,” he’s ever heard.

The film depicts battles of the Anglo-Zulu war of 1879, in which Sir Michael plays Lieutenant Gonville Bromhead. It was last month selected as a ‘key text’ for "white nationalists/supremacists" in a Prevent counter-terrorism review.

Sir Michael responded to the news of its inclusion during an interview with The Spectator. He has often referred to the 1964 film as one which launched his acting career and in the interview he added: "There are no films I wish I hadn’t made."

The review into Prevent, which was published last month, resulted in a series of reforms suggested for the programme. Home secretary Suella Braverman addressed the House of Commons following its publication.

She said: "Prevent needs major reform. Prevent needs to better understand the threats we face and the ideology underpinning them.

“I will swiftly implement all of the review’s recommendations and will report on my progress a year from now. Prevent’s focus must solely be on security, not political correctness."

