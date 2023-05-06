News you can trust since 1869
Sharon Osbourne spotted in tent along The Mall with Royalists ahead of King Charles coronation

Sharon Osbourne has been spotted in a tent along The Mall ahead of King’s coronation

Chelsie Sewell
Published 6th May 2023, 10:44 BST

Sharon Osbourne has been spotted coming out in a tent on The Mall ahead of King Charles’ coronation. Hundreds of Royalists headed to the capital this week to claim a spot on the Coronation procession route to get a glimpse of the momentous occasion.

Royal fans from around the world have flown to the UK for the special event and to see King Charles III and Queen Camilla make their way to Buckingham Palace to be officially crowned. However, 70-year old Sharon Osbourne turned heads yesterday (May 5) when she arrived at The Mall to meet fellow royalists armed with cakes and sandwiches.

One royalist, Daniel Chapman has been posting regular updates on Twitter as he camps out along the Mall and confirmed he met Sharon Osbourne yesterday morning.

He wrote: “Surrealist moment of last night? Watching Sharon Osbourne filming a segment at 1am and then having her walking about offering up sandwiches and cakes to campers!

    Thanks for the sarnie, @MrsSOsbourne! 🤩”

    It is thought the 70-year-old TV star made her way to The Mall to film a segment to TalkTV with royal campers. Metro.co.uk columnist JJ Anisiøbi also shared a picture with Sharon, in which the pair were surrounded by platters of sandwiches and scones.

    ‘A midnight feast during our camping out last night on the mall,’ he wrote.

    Sharon Obsourne reportedly touched down in London earlier this week after teasing on social media that she could be involved in King Charles’ coronation.

