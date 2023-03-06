Leading make-up brand Sephora is opening its first-ever UK store this week. The new Sephora store located at London’s Westfield White City will span a huge 6,000 square feet and provide British customers with exciting new products, on-hand beauty advisors and services available.

The heart of the store will be defined by a combination of human touch and technology, where a monumental Grand Beauty Hub will provide a range of unique beauty services and treatments performed by Sephora’s in-house experts alongside brand professionals.

In addition to providing British make-up lovers with top cosmetic brands including Tarte, Glow Recipe, Supergoop!, and Danessa Myricks for the first time in British retail, they will also be able to benefit from the instore services including Sephora’s first-ever lip bar and an iconic Benefit brow bar.

Sarah Boyd, UK manager said: “After the launch of our website last autumn, we are thrilled to open our first Sephora store in one of London’s most vibrant shopping destinations. This new store will showcase Sephora’s best-in-class beauty expertise and provide unique services to UK customers, including makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance, body, and personalised gifting. We cannot wait to welcome our first customers.”

A general view of guests taking photos on their phones during the Sephora UK launch event

Sephora professional makeup services will be provided by a Sephora University-trained team, while a comprehensive menu of express skin treatments will be on offer from premium skincare brands including Dermalogica, Glow Recipe, Elemis, Sisley & Seasonly. A team of beauty advisors trained in Sephora’s European stores will power the store experience, fostering a fun and informative environment.

Sephora UK London - when is new store opening

The new Sephora store located at London’s Westfield White City will open on March 8 where a programme of events will mark the day.