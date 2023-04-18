News you can trust since 1869
See inside one of the UK’s narrowest houses on the market which is available for £300,000

One of the UK’s narrowest homes is on the market for £300,000.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:45 BST

The snug one-bed townhouse is crammed over three storeys, but has just one bedroom. At its narrowest point, it measures 7ft 11in at the front, and widens to 11ft 5in at the rear.

The period property in Stokes Croft, Bristol, has a top floor balcony with views across the idyllic city. It has enough space for dining outside and is accessed from the bedroom.

The house has oak floorboards, natural light and is also touted as an ideal AirBnb rental property. The home is being sold by Maggs & Allen estate agents for £300,000.

They say the house has “been tastefully refurbished to a high standard” and its stand out features include oak flooring and staircases and under-floor heating.

The property is one of the UK’s narrowest houses

1. One of the UK’s narrowest houses

The property is one of the UK’s narrowest houses

Entrance inside the narrow property

2. Inside the narrow property

Entrance inside the narrow property

An open plan kitchen area

3. Open plan space

An open plan kitchen area

The kitchen of the property

4. Kitchen

The kitchen of the property

