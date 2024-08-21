Saving hedgehogs in the UK - A biologist's plea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As a biologist, I've always been fascinated by the intricate tapestry of life. But it's the plight of the humble hedgehog that has captured my heart and ignited a passion within me.

Witnessing their dwindling numbers firsthand fills me with a profound sense of urgency. The latest estimates are nothing short of alarming: less than 880,000 hedgehogs remain, a devastating drop from the estimated 66 million that once thrived across our lands. It’s a decline so dramatic, it feels like a silent massacre is unfolding right before our eyes.

The primary culprit behind this decline is painfully clear: our road network. Each night, I'm haunted by the thought of countless hedgehogs killed while trying to cross busy streets. Their small size, combined with their nocturnal habits, makes them tragically vulnerable. The sight of their lifeless bodies on our village streets is a constant, painful reminder of the urgency of this crisis. It’s a sight that stirs a deep anger and sadness within me, and fuels my determination to make a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the heart of Northamptonshire, a dedicated team of us, driven by both scientific curiosity and compassion, works tirelessly to monitor and protect our local hedgehog population. We utilize cutting-edge audiovisual technology, silently observing their activity each night and meticulously gathering crucial data.

Hoglet rescued in my hand before brief rehabilitation per guidelines

But our efforts don't stop at observation. We’ve transformed our gardens and green spaces into sanctuaries. Every night, we provide a safe haven, offering shelter, food, water, and even a place to wash. In my own small garden alone, we host 3-6 hedgehogs nightly. Witnessing their trust and reliance on us is both humbling and deeply motivating. While my interest in their ecological salvation might be considered esoteric by some, it's a cause that I believe is vital for the health of our ecosystem.

While large-scale conservation efforts are essential, there are simple, yet impactful steps we can all take to create safe havens for these prickly friends:

Hedgehog Highways: Interconnected gardens provide safe passage, reducing their reliance on treacherous roads. Small holes in fences or walls can truly be lifelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food and Water Stations: Leaving out shallow dishes of water and hedgehog-friendly food, especially during dry spells or harsh winters, can mean the difference between life and death.

'You cannot make me eat sprouts!'

Natural Pest Control: Pesticides and slug pellets are silent killers. Opting for natural alternatives safeguards these vulnerable creatures.

Bonfire Safety: A simple check before lighting a bonfire can prevent a tragedy. Always ensure no hedgehogs are seeking refuge within.

Mindful Driving: Be especially cautious at dawn and dusk. Slowing down and staying alert can prevent countless heartbreaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nightly Sanctuaries: Consider creating a sheltered space in your garden where hedgehogs can safely eat, drink, and rest. Even a small, dedicated corner can make a world of difference.

Call the Hedgehog Preservation Society at 01584 890 801 if you see a hog out during day

The decline in hedgehog numbers has a particularly devastating impact on hoglets. These young hedgehogs, born in late summer, face a perilous journey to adulthood, filled with dangers at every turn. Many fall victim to road traffic, predators, or the harsh elements. Ensuring their survival is not just important, it’s absolutely vital for the future of the species. It’s a responsibility we must all embrace.

The work we're doing in Northamptonshire is crucial, but it's merely a drop in the ocean. A nationwide, concerted effort is required to safeguard the future of hedgehogs. This involves raising awareness, actively supporting conservation organizations, and lobbying for policy changes that prioritize the protection of our precious wildlife.

The plight of the hedgehog is a stark and sobering reminder of the delicate balance of our ecosystem. It's a call to action for each and every one of us to take responsibility. By making small, yet meaningful changes in our gardens, driving with greater care, and actively supporting conservation efforts, we can help ensure that future generations will still have the joy of encountering a hedgehog in the wild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let's not allow these iconic creatures to fade into the shadows of memory. The time to act is now. We owe it to the hedgehogs, and we owe it to ourselves to protect the rich biodiversity that makes our world so special. Let’s make every garden a sanctuary, every road a safe passage, and every heart a champion for these remarkable creatures. The hedgehogs need us, and we need them.