News you can trust since 1869
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Samantha Womack refuses to rule out return to EastEnders just weeks after on-screen sister Roxy returned

Womack portrayed the rule of Ronnie Mitchell in BBC One soap EastEnders for 10 years - and has refused to rule out a return despite being killed off

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 10th May 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read

Samantha Womack has refused to rule out a return to EastEnders when she was questioned over the matter on Good Morning Britain. This comes just days after her on-screen sister, Roxy Mitchell returned - albeit as a figment of her daughter’s imagination.

Womack played the role of the fiery Ronnie Mitchell for years until her character’s death in 2017. However, the return of Roxy has sparked rumours that the two could return to the soap despite being killed off.

Roxy, who was played by Rita Simons, recently appeared on GMB too, and said there could possibly be a full-time comeback to the BBC One soap.

When questioned about Simons’ comments on GMB and whether she too could make a return, Womack said: "I love her positivity. We were seen at the end of the episode floating quite lifelessly in the pool. But I like her positivity."

Most Popular

    Womack first appeared on EastEnders in 2007. She stayed in the soap for four years before quitting in 2011 as her character was sent to prison. However, she returned two years later in 2013 before her character was killed in 2017.

    Her 10 year association with the soap seemed to have come to an end when her character was killed, as she tried to save her sister Roxy who had an overdose, with both of them drowning in sad scenes.

    Related topics:Good Morning BritainGMBBBC One