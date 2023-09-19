Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A whole of celebrities have come out in support of Russell Brand, days after the 48-year-old comedian was accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse, with four women alleging Brand assaulted them between 2006 and 2013.

The alleged crimes came at the height of Brand’s career, in which he was arguably the number one comedian in Britain and made his name as a Hollywood star.

In recent years, his prominence has dwindled but he still has a large following on social media, most notably on YouTube where his channel has over 6.6 million followers with multiple videos clocking up millions of views.

In the wake of the allegations, many celebrities have come out to defend Brand, who on his YouTube channel denied "very serious criminal allegations", claiming his relationships were "always consensual".

Who has defended Russell Brand?

Andrew Tate - The former kick-boxer from Luton has risen to prominence on social media over the last 12 months. Responding to Brand’s video (mentioned above), he tweeted ‘Welcome to the club’, and posted a photo which read: ‘On my way to fight the crazy b**** allegations’.

Elon Musk - The Twitter / X owner directly responded to the video Brand posted on his Twitter / X page. Musk swiftly replied on Friday evening (September 15), where he said: “Of course. They don’t like competition.”

Kirsty Gallacher - Brand is family to Gallacher as her sister is married to him. Best known for her work on Sky Sports, the 47-year-old shared Brand’s video to her Instagram story, accompanied by a single red heart. She later deleted it.

Beverley Turner - The GB News presenter came under heavy criticism after she shared a post, where she branded the comedian as a hero.

She wrote: ‘You are being attacked @rustyrockets. Establishment media don’t know what to do with the fact that you have 6million subscribers & generate autonomous, knowing and original content.

‘You are welcome on my @GBNEWS show anytime. We are mainstream media. But we are not Establishment media. There’s a difference. Keep going. This proves you are winning. You’re a hero.’

Laurence Fox - In response to the allegations, Fox made his own video questioning the allegations against Russell Brand. ‘It’s fascinating to see some parts of the legacy media talking about Russell Brand like we are going to believe anything they say about anything,’ he said.