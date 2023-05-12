A dog with a leg deformity has been found abandoned by the side of a road in a broken cage along with a heartbreaking note. A black terrier, who was also discovered alongside the first dog, escaped the cage when a member of the public attempted to pick it up. .

The dog is a young male spaniel and he had been left in a broken cage in Oxfordshire. RSPCA Inspector Stephanie Law from the animal welfare charity said: “We were contacted by a member of the public who had found two dogs in a cage beside a road located between Northmoor and Stanford Harcourt.

“Alongside this dog, who has been named Rudy by the team caring for him, was a second dog, a black terrier, who escaped out of the ramshackle cage when the member of the public who found them tried to pick it up.

“Unfortunately, we’ve been unable to locate the second dog and have notified the dog warden in the hope the dog is brought in as a stray. If anyone knows where this dog is, or has any information on who abandoned these poor dogs, we’d encourage them to contact us.”

The note left with the two dogs suggested the previous owners may have been experiencing financial difficulties. It read: “Please feed and look after me. My owner is struggling to look after me”.

Alarming new figures show RSPCA officers dealt with 1,508 reports to the charity’s emergency line about an animal being abandoned in April 2023 alone. The data was released by the RSPCA and compares with 1,370 abandonments for the same month last year - marking a rise of 9.6%.

The charity has asked pet owners to seek help before letting problems escalate. The RSPCA has opened a telephone helpline - 0300 123 0650 - to support people. Practical help can be found on a recently-launched cost of living hub.

Steph added: “It is really upsetting that these dogs have been abandoned alongside this note. We know times are really tough right now. We’re doing everything we can to help keep pets in loving homes wherever possible. We're pleading with people not to abandon animals and encourage anyone who is struggling to seek help.”