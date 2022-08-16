Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Mint has announced a special collection of Harry Potter coins to mark the 25th anniversary of the publication of the first book in the series.

Announcing the news on Twitter , The Royal Mint said: ”Are you ready @wizardingworld? We’ve created a #HarryPotter coin series, and the first design will be revealed via live stream on 8 Sept at 7pm! That’s right… a Harry. Potter. Coin. Series.”

Potterheads were thrilled with the update, with one replying: “Wow!!! Looking forward to this!!”

Another tweeted: “Perfect timing as the Winnie the Pooh set is near its end.”

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was published by Bloomsbury Children’s Books in 1997, the first of J.K. Rowling’s adventures of Harry Potter, and his unforgettable friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

The idea for Harry Potter and friends was first thought of by Rowling whilst travelling from Manchester to London, and it has gone on to be one of the most iconic book and film franchises ever known.

This first book in the saga has sold 120 million copies worldwide, and this was just the start of the adventures.

Over the next decade, J.K. Rowling wrote six more books which went on to be made into hugely popular films.

Now the series will be immortalised by The Royal Mint , starting with a unique online event in September.

Here’s what you need to know about the coin collection and when the first coin will be unveiled.

How do I register for the online event?

As part of the special series, fans are being invited to attend a special online streaming event which will see the launch of the first coin.

There will also be a panel discussion, where you will have the opportunity to send in questions for our expert panel to discuss.

You can register for this event by visiting the Royal Mint website and providing details such as your name and email address.

The event will take place at 7pm on Thursday, 8 September 2022.