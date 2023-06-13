Fans rejoice as Queens Of The Stone Age confirm their long awaited return to the UK and Europe with their ‘The End is Nero’ tour. The band announced they will play 13 shows in November 2023.

The band played the iconic Download festival over the weekend where they heavily hinted that they would be returning to the UK and Ireland in the near future. The massive arena tour will see the band play venues such as Manchester’s AO Arena, London’s The O2, Dublin’s 3Arena and more.

The band also premiered a new music video for their latest single, ‘Carnavoyeur’, filmed by Liam Lynch. ‘Carnavoyeur’ is taken from their upcoming eighth album ‘In Times New Roman…’, which is set to release this Friday (June 16) via Matador Records.

So, how can you get tickets to the upcoming tour? Here’s everything you need to know.

Queens Of The Stone Age - presale

Members of the Queens Of The Stone Age fanclub will have access to presale tickets which will go live at 10am on June 13. Live Nation will also be hosting a presale event from Thursday June 15 at 10am which can be accessed via your Live Nation account.

Queens Of The Stone Age - how to get tickets

General sale for tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday June 16 at 10am. Tickets will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster and Live Nation .

Queens Of The Stone Age UK 2023 dates

Here is the full list of dates and locations QOTSA will be playing in the UK:

November, 14 – Manchester – AO Arena

November, 15 – London – The O2

November, 18 – Glasgow – OVO Hydro

November, 19 – Birmingham – Resorts World Arena

November, 20 – Stockton-on-Tees – Globe Theatre

November, 22 – Dublin – 3Arena

Queens Of The Stone Age UK tour support acts

The Chats and deep tan are set to be the opening acts across all tour dates in the UK and Europe.