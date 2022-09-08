Prime Minister Liz Truss has delivered a speech to the nation following the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen died peacefully at her residence in Balmoral this afternoon, a statement from Buckingham Palace announced.

The statement, which was released shortly after 6.30pm, said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

In an address outside of 10 Downing Street Liz Truss, who has been prime minister for only a matter of days after winning the leadership election on Monday, described the news of the Queen’s death as “a day of great loss” but that the Queen leaves behind a great legacy.

Ms Truss said: “We are all devastated by the news we have just heard from Balmoral. The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation.

“Our country has grown and flourished under her reign.

“It’s an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years.

“Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories.

“In return she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world.

“She has been a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons – her devotion to duty is an example to us all.

“Britain is the great country it is today thanks to her… She was the very spirit of Great Britain, and that spirit will endure.”