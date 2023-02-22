Queen Consort Camilla pulls out of another engagement after positive Covid test in February
The Queen Consort has pulled out of another engagement as she continues to recover from Covid
Queen Consort Camilla has been forced to pull out of another engagement after testing positive for Covid earlier this month. She was expected to visit The Felix Project with King Charles III today, which is an organisation that distributes surplus supermarket food, and is London’s largest food redistribution charity and works to tackle both food waste and food poverty.
A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: "Her Majesty has made an excellent recovery from last week’s illness.
"However, to allow for additional preparation ahead of Thursday’s rescheduled literary reception and other commitments, Her Majesty will not be attending today’s Felix Project engagement. His Majesty’s diary remains unaffected."
This comes after the Queen Consort has been forced to cancel multiple engagements following the positive test on February 13. The Queen Consort’s last engagement before falling ill was on Thursday, February 9 when she visited Storm Family Centre, a charity supporting domestic abuse survivors in south London.
On February, 13, she was due to visit the West Midlands where one of the engagements was to be a celebration of the centenary of the Elmhurst Ballet School in Edgbaston, Birmingham. The Queen Consort was also set to visit Southwater One Library in Telford around lunchtime to thank representatives and staff from local organisations.
A statement from the palace at the time said: "After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the COVID virus. With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them."